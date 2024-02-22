Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Milwaukee Bucks (35-21, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (39-16, first in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota comes into a matchup with Milwaukee as winners of four consecutive games.

The Timberwolves have gone 19-5 at home. Minnesota leads the Western Conference with 34.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 9.0.

The Bucks are 12-14 on the road. Milwaukee is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 44.0 rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 11.2.

The Timberwolves average 114.0 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 118.8 the Bucks allow. The Bucks average 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 11.4 per game the Timberwolves allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won the last matchup 129-105 on Feb. 9, with Anthony Edwards scoring 26 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is shooting 47.1% and averaging 26.3 points for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Bucks. Malik Beasley is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 117.9 points, 43.7 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points per game.

Bucks: 3-7, averaging 111.0 points, 41.2 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Wendell Moore Jr.: day to day (knee).

Bucks: Khris Middleton: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.