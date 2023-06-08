Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Indiana Fever (1-5, 1-4 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (1-6, 0-3 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays Indiana looking to stop its three-game home losing streak.

Minnesota went 14-22 overall a season ago while going 7-11 at home. The Lynx gave up 83.9 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

Indiana finished 2-16 on the road and 5-31 overall last season. The Fever averaged 15.2 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second chance points and 22.6 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Lynx: Diamond Miller: out (ankle), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Fever: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.