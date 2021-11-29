Indiana Pacers (9-13, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (10-10, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -4.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Timberwolves face Indiana.

The Timberwolves are 6-6 in home games. Minnesota is eighth in the Western Conference with 23.6 assists per game led by D'Angelo Russell averaging 5.8.

The Pacers are 3-9 in road games. Indiana is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell is averaging 19.3 points and 5.8 assists for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 23.2 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 53.5% over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Justin Holiday is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pacers, while averaging 9.6 points. Malcolm Brogdon is shooting 45.5% and averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 112.4 points, 48.1 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points per game.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 107.0 points, 47.0 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Patrick Beverley: out (adductor).

Pacers: T.J. Warren: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.