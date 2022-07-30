Minnesota-owned Zandon, the third-place finisher at this year's Kentucky Derby, took second on Saturday at the $600,000 Grade 2 Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga Race Course, losing by 1 ½ lengths to Epicenter.

The second-place finisher in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in May, Epicenter returned to the track to run the 1 ⅛ miles in 1:48 4/5 and pay $4.20 and $2.60. Zandon paid $3.20.

Zandon is owned by Jeff Drown of St. Cloud. Drown got his start at Canterbury Park.

"Hats off to the winner," said Chad Brown, who trains both Zandon and Preakness winner Early Voting, the fourth-place finisher. "He didn't break that well and he still circled the field and won nicely. He was the best horse today."