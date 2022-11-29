Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The 2023 edition of the MOU Daily Birding Planner is now available for purchase. The MOU is the Minnesota Ornithologists' Union, the state bird club. The planner is an excellent companion for the new Eckert guide to finding birds in Minnesota.

The planner's 87 pages include a 52-week calendar with spring and fall migration dates, sunrise and sunset times, average high and low temperatures, and moon phases. It has a species checklist, maps of state parks and birding hotspots, bird topography, bird banding codes, a list of all bird species recorded in the state, and more.

It has been compiled by MOU members. Profits will be used to help the MOU in study and conservation of birds here.

The 6-by-9-inch, coil-bound paperback planner is $16. Find it at tinyurl.com/y3br7m6r.