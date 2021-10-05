The people have spoken, and the Minnesota Orchestra is the Orchestra of the Year.

At Tuesday's Gramophone Awards in London, the orchestra received one of the prestigious honors in classical music. While the rest of the Gramophone Awards are chosen by a panel of judges, "Orchestra of the Year" is the lone category that relies upon vox populi, asking classical music lovers to vote on the Gramophone website.

And voters came through for the Minnesota Orchestra, helping it take the honor ahead of the other two finalists, Italian period-instrument ensemble Accademia Bizantina and the Singapore Symphony Orchestra. In voting that ran from July 1 to Sept. 12, visitors to the Gramophone magazine website were asked to choose among 10 orchestras that also included the Berlin Philharmonic and the Cleveland Orchestra.

Nearly one-third of the votes went to the Minnesota Orchestra, according to Gramophone's editor-in-chief, James Jolly. He and pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason announced the honor during the ceremony, webcast from London's Voces8 Centre.

It's a timely honor for the orchestra, as its music director, Osmo Vänskä, is leaving his post at the end of the 2021-22 season. In many respects, the season will be a salute to the successes of his 19-year tenure, featuring several of the symphonies by Beethoven, Jean Sibelius and Gustav Mahler that Vänskä and the orchestra have recorded (or are about to) for the BIS label, winning a Grammy Award in 2014 along with multiple Grammy and Gramophone nominations over the years.

During Tuesday's ceremony, Vänskä and the orchestra accepted the award via video from the stage of Minneapolis' Orchestra Hall, filmed before the start of a Sept. 21 rehearsal. Yes, Vanska and the orchestra's musicians have known about the honor for two weeks, but successfully kept their lips zipped until Tuesday.

Although the Gramophone Awards have existed since 1977, the "Orchestra of the Year" award was initiated in 2018. Previous honorees are the Seattle Symphony, the Hong Kong Philharmonic and the Philadelphia Orchestra.