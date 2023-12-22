MARSHALL, Minn. — State officials have identified the man, woman and police officer involved in a stabbing and shooting incident in southwestern Minnesota that resulted in two deaths earlier this week.

Jamel C. Hill Moore, 41, died from gunshot wounds, and Meredith Martell, 35, died from ''multiple sharp-force injuries," according to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office in a news release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety on Wednesday.

Officer Eric Klenken had responded to the home in Marshall, Minnesota, early Sunday on reports of a domestic disturbance, the news release says, adding that Klenken has 24 years of law enforcement experience and is on standard administrative leave.

The news release provides new details about what transpired: When Klenken arrived, a child flagged him down and directed him into the house. A woman could be heard screaming for help in the upstairs bedroom. When Klenken entered the bedroom, Moore was on top of Martell, stabbing her as she laid on the floor of her bedroom closet.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Klenken ordered Moore to drop the knife, which he refused. Klenken then tried to stun Moore with a Taser, which appeared to have no effect. After again ordering Moore to drop the knife without response, Klenken shot Moore twice.

The news release says three other officers and a sheriff's deputy arrived at the home, assisting Klenken with providing medical aid to Moore and Martell. However, Moore died at the scene, and Martell died Sunday night at a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, hospital.

Neither the children in the home at the time of the incident nor Klenken were physically hurt, the news release says.

Police asked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate. The bureau recovered two knives at the scene. Klenken was wearing his body camera during the incident, and the bureau is reviewing the video as part of the active investigation, the news release says.