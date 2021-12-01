ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday it's not approving anxiety disorders as a qualifying condition for medical marijuana, unlike neighboring North Dakota and three other states.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said there's not enough scientific evidence of benefits of medical cannabis use when compared to the possibility of "unintended consequences." No new conditions will be added to the existing list of 17 qualifying health issues.

"We received many comments from health care practitioners treating patients with anxiety disorder, and they urged us to not approve it as a qualifying medical condition," Malcolm said.

North Dakota added anxiety disorders to its accepted uses two years ago, when it immediately became the most commonly cited condition.

Minnesota did agree to add infused edibles in the form of gummies and chews to a list of approved products that includes pills, vapor oil, liquids, topicals, powdered mixtures, and orally dissolvable medicines like lozenges.

"Expanding delivery methods to gummies and chews will mean more options for patients who cannot tolerate current available forms of medical cannabis," Malcolm said.

Registered medical cannabis patients will also be eligible in March for dried raw, smokable cannabis, which was approved by the 2021 Minnesota Legislature. Rulemaking for dried raw cannabis is also currently in process.