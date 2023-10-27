Wave Season deals on the North Shore

It's that time of year when powerful storms descend upon the Great Lakes, often leading to the legendary "Gales of November," dramatic high waves on Lake Superior, and Gordon Lightfoot songs. So several Minnesota North Shore resorts are again offering lodging specials — usually in the form of a third night free or similar — for "Wave Season," aka the slow, chillier tourism period between fall colors and winter fun.

For the best value, Lutsen Resort is offering the third night for free in its historic main lodge through Nov. 30, along with a $100 dining credit at its Strand restaurant, which boasts a panoramic view of the lake. Sister property Superior Shores in Two Harbors has an identical deal, with the third night free in its main lodge and a $100 credit at Silver Creek Chophouse.

For potentially the best view of the action from your lodging, the Bluefin Bay family of resorts, including Bluefin Bay and Surfside in Tofte and Temperance Landing in Schroeder, is doing a Gales of November special through Dec. 21, with one midweek night free during a three-night stay.

Odyssey Resorts' Grand Superior Lodge and Larsmont Cottages, both near Two Harbors, are promoting Witch of November and Gales of November specials, respectively, with 20% off a two-night stay or 30% off three nights, from Nov. 1-30. Larsmont Cottages will throw in a free sweatshirt from the gift shop — you'll need it.

Just across Hwy. 61 from the lake, Cascade Lodge in Lutsen has an emailed offer for 20% off two or more nights, plus a free breakfast sandwich every morning at its Cascade Restaurant & Pub.

When and where are the waves? The National Weather Service keeps a seven-day marine forecast of wave heights in six zones of Lake Superior at weather.gov/marine/lsopen. Aside from the resorts, Visit Cook County recommends Grand Marais Harbor, Grand Portage Bay, the Good Harbor Bay Overlook, Taconite Harbor and Horseshoe Bay for storm-watching locations.

Simon Peter Groebner

A wet Death Valley blooms

Two months after a storm that dropped a year's rainfall in a single day, Death Valley National Park's Oct. 15 reopening revealed a strange place made stranger. The famously flat and dry Badwater Basin now is home to a sprawling but temporary lake. Between sand dunes at Mesquite Flat, you might stumble on a puddle or a pond. In Mosaic and Golden canyons, scattered boulders and silt have reshaped the narrow passages, hinting at violence just concluded. Across the plains and slopes, you see more green than usual and sometimes yellow and orange wildflowers, apparently blooming out of seasonal confusion. Rangers say they can't be sure how long the lake will last, but travelers in recent days have some striking spectacles to choose from.

Los Angeles Times