A day after the Minnesota Myth saw coach Rickey Foggie resign two games into the season, the Arena Football League team's next game has been canceled.

The Albany Times Union on Saturday reported that the Albany Firebirds announced Monday's home game against the Myth won't be played because the Myth cannot make the trip to New York.

That follows a tumultuous two weeks for the Minnesota team, which lost its opener on the road to the Nashville Kats 47-12 on April 27, then beat the Philadelphia Soul 47-12 on May 5 in the home opener at Target Center.

A source close to the Myth said some payments were not being made to players and coaches once the season started.

Foggie's resignation came Friday and was followed hours later by Myth special teams coordinator Javon Hering.

The Myth are owned by Diana Hutton, who is married to AFL Commissioner Lee Hutton, a Minneapolis attorney and former Gophers football player. The team's next home game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday against the Wichita Regulators.

Already this season, the Arena League has seen the Iowa Rampage and Georgia Force fold, the Louisiana VooDoo relocate and the Philadelphia Soul have its players evicted from a team hotel because their bill wasn't paid. On Friday, the Soul canceled the remainder of their season with hopes to return to play in 2025. The league also had its contract with the NFL Network canceled.



