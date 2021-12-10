Minnesota (7-1, 0-1) vs. Michigan (6-3, 1-0)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits Michigan in a Big Ten matchup. Minnesota fell short in a 75-67 game at home to Michigan State on Wednesday. Michigan is coming off a 102-67 win at Nebraska on Tuesday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Hunter Dickinson has averaged 14.6 points and 8.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Wolverines. Eli Brooks has complemented Dickinson and is producing 13.9 points per game. The Golden Gophers are led by Payton Willis, who is averaging 16.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and four assists.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Willis has had his hand in 41 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last three games. Willis has 17 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Michigan is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes six or more 3-pointers. The Wolverines are 0-3 when the team hits fewer than six threes.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Gophers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Wolverines. Michigan has an assist on 47 of 87 field goals (54 percent) across its past three outings while Minnesota has assists on 43 of 78 field goals (55.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Minnesota offense has recorded a turnover on only 13 percent of its possessions, which is the fifth-lowest rate in the nation. The Michigan defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 334th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com