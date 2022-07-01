Jamie Lang is a sculptor and painter with a focus on tile — he casts adobe tiles by hand, then adds layers of plastic, pigment and wax in a technique called encaustic painting. These become the basis for mixed media sculptures and three-dimensional paintings. Each layer becomes part of a story or memory Lang wants to share.

Using the traditional Southwestern construction material as the base of his art is key to Lang's storytelling process. Architecture and memory are core themes he explores.

"I use adobe in part because it is an architectural reference that isn't too obvious," Lang says. "I like to think of my work as architectural fragments, almost like they become elements removed from their everyday environment."

The way that the rough, handmade tile grows and softens as he adds wax is both Lang's medium and his message, a chronicle of the changes between the old and the new, the liquid and the solid, the raw material and the finished product.

Lang is a Minnesota native who's been across the country and back. He's studied at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the State University of New York, New Paltz, and lived and worked in Denver in the early 2010s before returning to St. Paul with his wife.

"A lot of my work is inspired by my travels throughout the urban and rural landscapes of Minnesota, especially the North Shore," he says.

His time in Denver introduced a new element to his encaustic tiles that capitalizes on his love of landscapes: photo image transfers. He works images such as old water towers or highway signs into his established storytelling framework, often fitting them on small tiles, making pieces as tiny as a 2-inch cube. By presenting these together as a single artwork, his work recalls a photo album or a slide show.

Lang's recent gallery features include exhibits at Gallery 360 and Northern Clay Center, both in Minneapolis (see his work at jamielangartist.com). While the COVID-19 pandemic kept him out of the studio for much of the past two years, it didn't keep him from thinking up new ideas to try, and he's ready to start experimenting again.