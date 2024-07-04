When a "WolfQuest" player takes control of a young wolf and roams the hills of Yellowstone National Park, it's easy to see why the Minnesota-made educational video game has stayed relevant 17 years after its initial release.

Later this year, a new version of the wolf-simulator game will be released with an aim of keeping it relevant for new players into the future. The game's producer, who said the original has been downloaded about 5 million times, is adding improved graphics and game play for players who assume the role of a wolf, raising families of pups and chasing down prey in the wild.

"I just thought, 'This is the most successful project I've ever done, it would be crazy just to let it fade away,'" producer Dave Schaller said in an interview Monday from his home in St. Paul.

Schaller and his wife Susan Nagel's educational video game company Eduweb released the original "WolfQuest" in 2007 along with the Minnesota Zoo, which partnered with the game company and assisted with its creation. Players control a 2-year-old wolf as it learns to hunt, find and court a mate, and raise a pack of pups that must be defended from predators including coyotes, cougars and rival wolves.

Eduweb programmed the game, but Minnesota Zoo assisted by providing wolf experts who informed Schaller's team on how the animals would act in real life. The goal was to accurately depict the animals of Yellowstone and teach kids about wolves in a fun way outside of a classroom setting or a zoo. This meant adding all aspects of wolf behavior, including how parents will sometimes regurgitate prey for their pups' consumption.

"We would have meetings where it was like, 'OK. Hunting elk. How does it really work? And how is this going to work when we distill it down into a game?'" Schaller said.

The game was initially free, thanks to a $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation, and the original version is still available for purchase online along with a free demo. When the partnership with the zoo ended roughly a decade ago, Eduweb kept updating the game, and began developing "WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition" in 2017.

An early version of the anniversary edition was released in 2019 and is available for purchase through the online game distribution platform Steam for $20, but the complete updated game is not expected to be released until later this year. Unlike the original, the anniversary edition allows players to continue growing their wolf pack past the one-year mark. The new game also increases the size of the environments and gives players 7- by 7-kilometer sections of Yellowstone to explore.

Though the game was intended for middle schoolers, many adults have become devoted fans. Fan videos posted on YouTube, often just footage of the game being played, have racked up hundreds of thousands of views. Some players add backstories for the wolves and narrate the animals' lives in dubbed-over audio, making up their own lore as they go.

A collaborator on the original game was Grant Spickelmier, the former assistant educational director for Minnesota Zoo. Now the executive director of the International Wolf Center in Minnesota, Spickelmier helped write the initial grant for the first game. The game's release in 2007 coincided with a rise in popularity around online forums where young players could bond over fascination with wolves and wildlife.

"We discovered there was a huge demand for people who wanted to live their lives as animals and who were interested in them," Spickelmier said.

With the early version of the game already out and the full edition on the way, Schaller said he's hopeful the game can continue to attract new players and teach kids about wolves and how they act.

"The biggest idea of the game was [combating] the misconceptions about wolves as these ferocious, dangerous animals," Schaller said. "It's like, 'No, they're family animals, mate for life depending on how things go, and they care about their kids.'"