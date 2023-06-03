6 p.m. at Washington • BSN

Lynx update: Rookie F Diamond Miller (right ankle sprain) is week-to-week. ... After an 89-84 loss to Connecticut on Thursday at Target Center, the Lynx (0-6) will try to avoid tying the franchise record for most losses to start a season — the 2007 Lynx opened the season 0-7. ... Napheesa Collier scored a career-high 30 points for the Lynx while playing all 40 minutes on Thursday. ... Jessica Shepard had her second double-double of the season (11 points and 12 rebounds) on Tuesday. In the past three games, she has 30 points and 37 rebounds. She is averaging 9.8 points and is fifth in the league in rebounding (9.7 per game).

Mystics update: The Mystics (3-2) outlasted the Dallas Wings 75-74 at home on Friday, with Elena Della Donne pacing the team with 23 points and 10 rebounds. She is averaging 21.6 points and 7 rebounds per game. ... The Mystics were 3-0 against the Lynx last season, winning by 12, 17 and 13 points. Delle Donne did not play in the first two meetings, which were played in Minneapolis. In the teams' third meeting, she had 21 points and 10 rebounds in 28 minutes. The Mystics were 18-7 with Delle Donne in the lineup last season. Without her, they were 4-7. ... Former Gopher Amanda Zahui B., who did not play in the WNBA last season, is a reserve for the Mystics. ... Myisha Hines-Allen (knee) could see her first action of the season on Saturday.