7 p.m. Saturday vs. Washington, Target Center

TV, radio: BSN, Lynx radio app.

Stats and analytics: Tap here

Opening bell: The Lynx have lost consecutive games for the first time this season and now get a Washington team that, after an 0-12 start, has won five of its past nine games, beating Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas twice and Los Angeles. The Lynx lost All-Star F Napheesa Collier to a left foot injury in the third quarter of Thursday's home loss to Connecticut. Collier will likely miss this game. The 10th-place Mystics are 10th in the league in points (79) and overall field-goal percentage (42.9%) and last in rebounding (31.8%). But they are second — to the Lynx — in three-point shooting (36.9%), taking an average of 26.7 a game and making 9.9, the same as the Lynx. Indeed, the two top three-point shooters, percentage-wise, are the two centers in this game: Minnesota's Alanna Smith (47.7%) and Washington's Stefanie Dolson (50.6%). Six of the league's top seven three-point shooters are in this game.

Watch her: Smith has hit 14 of 25 threes and averaged 12.6 points and 2.4 blocks in her last five games. Thursday she had 14 points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks vs. Connecticut, hitting four of five threes, her seventh game this season with at least three three-pointers.

Injuries: Collier (left foot) is doubtful and G Olivia Epoupa (thigh) is out for the Lynx. Dolson (illness) is questionable for Washington, while Shakira Austin (hip), Karlie Samuelson (hand) and Brittney Sykes (foot) are out.

Forecast: The Mystics are improved and the Lynx could be without their best player. Still, there should be enough scoring for the Lynx to end their two-game losing streak.