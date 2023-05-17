The Lynx have until Thursday evening to settle on the roster that will begin the regular season with a home game against Chicago on Friday night.

And there are still decisions to make.

The roster still includes 14 names, including Natalie Achonwa, who recently gave birth and will not be with the team for the foreseeable future. It will have to be pared to 12.

The good news: There is some flexibility, players able to play multiple positions. Napheesa Collier, for example, can play both forward positions. Bridget Carleton can play at small forward or shooting guard, depending on the matchup. In perhaps the most pleasant development in camp, Tiffany Mitchell — a guard signed as a free agent during the offseason — has proven the ability to play both off guard and at point, leading the team with 12 assists in the two preseason games.

"So we have the ability to be open-minded and not be stuck,'' coach Cheryl Reeve said.

But still, decisions have to be made. Many WNBA teams — including the Lynx in recent seasons — have needed to go with 11 because of salary cap considerations. That is still up in the air.

"We still have to work through that,'' Reeve said.

The league this year allows a team to sign a player to a minimum contract to replace a player on maternity leave. Who that player replacing Achonwa on the Lynx will be is undecided. It could be a veteran willing to accept such a contract. Or it could be third-round draft pick Taylor Soule.