7 p.m. vs. Seattle • BSN Extra

Seattle update: The Storm started the season with four consecutive losses and were 1-6 after seven games. Since then, they are 3-3 to improve to 4-9. On Saturday, they defeated Phoenix 97-74 in Seattle. ... G Jewell Loyd, who leads the WNBA in scoring (25.4 points per game), scored 24 points in the victory. She is the only player in WNBA history to have 35 or more points, seven or more three-point field goals, five or more rebounds and five or more assists in a game. She has done it twice this season. ... C Ezi Magbegor is averaging 14.7 points and 8.2 rebounds. ... The Storm are third in the league with 115 three-pointers. They made 13 on Saturday. ... Jordan Horston (shoulder), who did not play Saturday, is questionable. ... Seattle was 4-0 against the Lynx last season and has won 13 of the past 15 meetings.

Lynx update: The Lynx (4-9) and Storm, who are meeting for the first time this season, will meet again in Seattle on Thursday. ... The Lynx are coming off an 89-68 loss to Connecticut at home on June 22 and are 4-4 in their past eight games . ... Napheesa Collier, who is fourth in the league in scoring (20.9 points per game), paced the Lynx against Connecticut with 21 points. ... Lynx F Aerial Powers (left ankle) has missed six games and F Jessica Shepard (non-COVID illness) has missed four; they are out. Rookie F Diamond Miller (right ankle), who has missed eight games, is listed as probable. G Tiffany Mitchell (left wrist) is out.