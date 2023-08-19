6 p.m. Sunday vs. Seattle • Target Center • BSN

Seattle update: The Storm (9-22) will try to avoid a season series sweep by the Lynx. The Storm's 78-70 loss to the Lynx in Seattle on Friday left them with an 0-3 mark against the Lynx this season. Going into the 2023 season, the Storm had won 15 of the last 16 meetings (including playoffs) vs. the Lynx. ... Jewell Loyd, who leads the WNBA in scoring (23.8 points per game), was held to 15 points (on 5-for-19 shooting) on Friday. Loyd, who is second in the WNBA with 89 three-pointers, made one three-pointer Friday. ... Sami Whitcomb, who is averaging 9.2 points per game, led Seattle on Friday with 23 points. She has scored at least 20 points in each of the three games vs. the Lynx this season.

Lynx update: The Lynx (15-16) can reach the .500 mark for the third time this season with a victory. The Lynx, who began the season with six consecutive losses, have not been over .500 this season. ... Napheesa Collier had 24 points and 10 rebounds on Friday. Collier, who is third in the league in scoring (21.5 points per game), is averaging 29.3 points per game against Seattle this season. ... Kayla McBride contributed 21 points and Tiffany Mitchell, starting in place of Lindsay Allen (fractured left thumb), added 14 points. ... Rookie Dorka Juhász, who is averaging 6.1 rebounds per game, led the Lynx with 12 rebounds.