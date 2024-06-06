9 p.m. Friday at Phoenix

TV, radio: ION, Lynx radio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here

Opening bell: The Lynx (7-2) are riding a three-game winning streak that started with a 95-71 home victory over Phoenix on May 31 and continued with Wednesday's 86-62 victory at Los Angeles. The Lynx have won five of six, and the 50 points the Lynx got off the bench in the May 31 victory over Phoenix was the third-most in team history. The Mercury (4-6) have lost five of six since a 3-1 start, their only victory at home vs. Los Angeles.

The Lynx held the Sparks to 62 points, 26% shooting and 20 made field goals, all season lows for an opponent this season. Napheesa Collier scored 25 points on 10-for-15 shooting with nine rebounds, three assists and two steals. Bridget Carleton hit all four three-point attempts and had season highs in points (15) and rebounds (seven). The only down stat? The Sparks collected 17 offensive boards, the most the Lynx have allowed this season.

Watch her: Mercury guard/forward Kahleah Copper has scored in double figures in nine of 10 games. She's scored 20 or more six times and 30 or more three times. Copper is third in the WNBA in scoring, just ahead of Collier (21.8). She had 21 vs. the Lynx May 31.

Injuries: Lynx wing Diamond Miller (knee) is out. Phoenix wing Rebecca Allen (concussion) is questionable. C Brittney Griner (foot) has yet to play this season.

Forecast: Despite the numbers Wednesday, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was not thrilled with her team's defense, saying the Sparks simply missed a number of open shots. Expect that to be better Friday, with the Lynx favored to improve to 8-2.