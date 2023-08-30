For the first time in a long time, the Washington Mystics had this pregame report before Tuesday night's game with the Lynx at the Sports and Entertainment Arena in Washington, D.C.:

No injures to report.

This is significant. When healthy, the Mystics are a team to be reckoned with as the WNBA playoffs near.

They were certainly healthy Tuesday in an 83-72 victory over the Lynx.

The Mystics (17-18) showed their depth on both ends of the floor. On offense, where four players scored in double figures. And on defense, where Washington shut down Minnesota during a key stretch.

"Having them healthy and having their best players, you play them one-on-one, there are challenges," Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. "You bring help and they are challenges. They are obviously healthy at the right time."

After their 10-point lead was whittled to two by Minnesota early in the third quarter, the Mystics responded with a 10-point run in which Shakira Austin, Ariel Atkins and Elena Delle Donne all scored.

The Lynx never got closer than eight points again.

Austin, Atkins and Delle Donne all missed double-digit games because of injuries this year. On Tuesday, they combined for 30 points. Brittney Sykes scored 21 and Natasha Cloud had 12 points and nine assists as the Mystics (17-18) leapfrogged the Lynx (17-19) in the WNBA standings. It was the second consecutive victory for the Mystics, who thumped league-leading Las Vegas on Saturday.

Minnesota's loss, combined with Atlanta's home win over Phoenix, dropped the Lynx from fifth to seventh in the seeding with four games left in the regular season. The Lynx and Dream have the same record, but the Dream own the head-to-head tiebreaker 2-0. The two teams play at Target Center Friday.

Rookie Diamond Miller, in a sort of homecoming — she played at the University of Maryland — matched her career high with 25 points and four made three-pointers. Napheesa Collier had a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double. The Lynx were playing without starting post Jessica Shepard, who was out because of an injured left ankle.

No other Lynx players were in double figures. But it wasn't offensive execution that bothered Reeve. She liked the shots Minnesota was getting, not necessarily the results.

But on defense? The Lynx let the Mystics — one of the best mid-range teams in the league — get way too comfortable, particularly Sykes and Cloud.

"If we'd been better in our attention to detail, we could have gotten into transition more," Reeve said.

• BOXSCORE: Washington 83, Lynx 72

With the Lynx down by 10 in the second quarter and by five at the half, Miller's three-point play to start the third quarter made it a two-point game.

But within the next 2½ minutes, it was all Washington. Austin scored on a layup, was fouled and hit the free throw. Atkins scored. Cloud hit a three, then Delle Donne hit a 12-foot second-chance jumper to put the Mystics up 52-40 with 6:59 left in the third quarter. All while the Lynx were going 0-for-4 with two turnovers.

"If we would have figured it out, we would have stopped the bleeding," Miller said. "We have to focus on defense on knowing personnel. All our mistakes were happening at critical moments."

The Mystics made 12 of 25 three-point attempts and had a 13-7 edge on made free throws.

What a difference health makes.

"They're a good team, they've been together a long time," Collier said. "They have a lot of talent."

Now the Lynx have a couple of days to prepare for Friday's game with Atlanta, the only team with a winning record among the four Minnesota will play down the stretch.

"There is no shame in coming to Washington and having a tough night," Reeve said. "I want us to grow from these hard times."

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.