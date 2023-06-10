Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Lynx hoped to win back-to-back games for the first time this season Friday on a special night with their 25th anniversary celebration at Target Center.

But Napheesa Collier's 28 points and 14 rebounds weren't enough in a 71-69 loss to the Indiana Fever.

There was a bit of rust after a six-day break.

Wednesday's road game for Minnesota against the New York Liberty was cancelled after air quality issues from wildfires in Canada impacted Brooklyn and the greater New York area.

The Lynx (1-7) entered the fourth quarter with a 55-51 advantage, but they were outscored 20-14 in the final period.

Collier's two free throws gave the Lynx a 66-64 lead with just under three minutes to play, but Kelsey Mitchell answered with a three-point play off a turnover to give Indiana the lead for good.

Collier's 25-foot three-point play cut the Lynx deficit to two points in the waning seconds, but the Fever kept them from a clean look for the game-tying basket.

The Fever (2-5), who only had a win against Atlanta this season entering Friday, were led by Mitchell with 22 points.

Last Saturday, Minnesota snapped a six-game losing streak to open the season and picked up the first victory this year in an 80-78 win at Washington. The Lynx played without rookie Diamond Miller and key reserve Aerial Powers on Friday due to ankle injuries.