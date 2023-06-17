8 p.m. at Las Vegas • BSN

Lynx update: The Lynx (3-7) make their second visit of the season to Las Vegas after opening a three-game road trip with a 77-72 victory at Los Angeles on Friday. Napheesa Collier scored 25 points to help the Lynx rally from a nine-point halftime deficit for their second victory over the Sparks in six days. The Lynx end the road trip with another game at Los Angeles on Tuesday. ... The Aces defeated the Lynx 94-73 on May 28. ... Collier is fourth in the league in scoring (20.7 points per game). ... F Aerial Powers (ankle) is questionable while rookie F Diamond Miller (ankle sprain) and F Jessica Shepard (illness) are out.

Aces update: The defending WNBA champions are in a stretch of playing eight of nine games at home. The Aces (9-1) defeated Seattle 96-63 on Thursday. Jackie Young, the first player selected in the 2019 WNBA draft, scored a game-high 28 points in that game and is fifth in the WNBA in scoring (20.5 points per game). She is shooting 60% from the field, while converting 48% of three-point attempts. Young scored 23 points vs. the Lynx on May 28. ... A'ja Wilson, the 2022 WNBA MVP, is averaging 19.5 points per game (ninth in the league). ... G Riquna Williams (back), who hasn't played yet this season, is out indefinitely.