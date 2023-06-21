Napheesa Collier recorded her third double-double of the season to help the Lynx grind out a 67-61 victory over the Sparks at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Collier led all players with 26 points and 14 rebounds. She was the only Lynx player to make more than half of her shot attempts. She made 12 of 20 while the rest of the team made only 14 of 47.

While it was an ugly night on offense for the Lynx, defensively they held the Sparks to 37.7% shooting from the field and forced 17 turnovers. Tiffany Mitchell had five steals, including a game-sealing interception with 15.1 seconds left.

Bridget Carleton made two three-point shots early in the fourth quarter, including a 23-footer with 7:39 left that gave the Lynx the lead for good at 55-54. She finished with 14 points, including four made three-pointers and two free throws in the final seconds of the game.

The Lynx (4-8) got off to a slow start, missing their first six shots of the game. Nikolina Milić finally got them on the board 4:05 into the game. Milić had nine points, five rebounds and four assists off the bench.

Nneka Ogwumike led the Sparks (5-7) with 20 points and nine rebounds. Jordin Canada had 10 points and five assists.

The Lynx lost Dorka Juhász for the game with 1:32 left in the first half because of an injury. She was hit in the face by Ogwumike while intercepting a pass from Canada.

The Lynx defeated the Sparks for the third time this season, including two in Crypto.com Arena. The Lynx have won three of their past four games.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.