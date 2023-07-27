Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Washington Mystics came to their game against the Lynx at Target Center on Wednesday night a banged-up bunch.

Injuries to Elena Delle Donne (ankle), Shakira Austin (hip) and Ariel Atkins (ankle) had Washington's first-, third- and fifth-highest scorers, respectively, out of the lineup.

And yet it took everything the Lynx had to emerge with a 97-92 victory.

A 10-2 run from late in the third quarter into the fourth put the Lynx up seven. Then the Mystics pulled within a point on Li Meng's three-pointer with 2:38 left.

But the Lynx never gave up the lead. Nikolina Milic hit two free throws with 2:22 left, then scored again moments later, putting the Lynx in control.

Minnesota (11-13) finished its three-game homestand with a 2-1 record. Napheesa Collier scored 24 points with 11 rebounds and three assists, but left the game with an ankle injury with 3:51 left and did not return. Diamond Miller scored 21 with nine assists and had a basket with 47.5 seconds left that put the Lynx up seven.

Kayla McBride scored 15 points with another three steals. Jessica Shepard, seeing her first action since June because of a non-COVID illness, scored eight. The Lynx shot 50.7% and had a 19-4 edge on points from the free-throw line.

The Mystics, tough to the end, got 24 points from Natasha Cloud, 17 from Brittney Sykes and 12 from Myisha Hines-Allen.

The Mystics (12-11) shot 51.3% overall and made eight of 21 three-pointers.

The Lynx matched a season high with 35 first-quarter points, got double-figure scores from both Collier (12) and Miller (10) and got to the free-throw line 12 times.

And they led by just four, because the Lynx struggled to guard both Sykes (13 in the first quarter) and Cloud (11). Washington shot 56.5% and hit four of seven threes.

And the defense only struggled more in the second quarter, during which Washington scored 29 points and made 12 of 19 shots.

In fact, the Lynx shot 55.3%, had a 14-4 edge from the free-throw line and had their highest-scoring half of the season, but still trailed 60-58 after two quarters. It could have been worse if not for a stellar finish to the second quarter. Cloud's 11-footer put the Mystics up 60-52 with 1:09 left in the half.

But Tiffany Mitchell scored, then Collier hit two free throws with 5.1 seconds left.

Then McBride stole Shatori Walker-Kimbrough's bad pass near center court, dribbled in and hit a jumper at the buzzer capping a 6-0 run that made it a two-point game.

Finally, in the third quarter, the Lynx started getting some stops. They held Washington to 13 points on 6-for-19 shooting — forcing four turnovers — in the third quarter.

Still, late in the quarter, the Lynx trailed by a point, before finishing the quarter on a 5-0 run to lead 77-73 entering the fourth.