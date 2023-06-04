Tiffany Mitchell made a layup with three seconds left off her own miss to give the Lynx their first win of the season. They held off the Mystics 80-78 at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington. Mitchell finished with 10 points.

Jessica Shepard scored six straight points to give the Lynx a 77-71 lead with 54.1 seconds left. She finished with 10 points, six rebounds and six assists. The Lynx responded by turning the ball over on three consecutive possessions and made one free throw to allow the Mystics to tie the score at 78-78 with 7.1 seconds left.

The Lynx (1-6) went on runs of 25-11 and 18-3 to close out the second and third quarters, respectively, and took a seven-point lead into halftime. Rachel Banham only played 11 minutes and had six points, but her first basket started the run with 8:10 left in the first half.

Kayla McBride led the Lynx with 24 points and five rebounds and Napheesa Collier had 17 points and nine rebounds.

The Lynx held the Mystics' (3-3) two leading scorers to 26 combined points. Elena Delle Donne had 12 and Shakira Austin had 14.

