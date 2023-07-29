noon Sunday at Connecticut • BSN Extra

Lynx update: With leading scorer Napheesa Collier sidelined because of a sprained right ankle, Kayla McBride (26 points) and Diamond Miller (22 points) sparked the Lynx to an 88-83 come-from-behind victory on Friday at New York. The Lynx trailed the Liberty by 10 points midway through the first quarter but rallied to take a 22-17 lead after the first quarter. ... Collier's injury is expected to sideline her for seven to 10 days, so she will miss the back-to-back games at Connecticut (Sunday and Tuesday). ... The Lynx and Sun are meeting for the third time this season. The first two games were played in Minneapolis, with the Sun winning 89-84 (June 1) and 89-68 (June 22). The Lynx have lost the last seven meetings with the Sun. ... Emily Engstler (left shoulder) is questionable, and Rachel Banham (thumb) is out.

Connecticut update: The Sun (18-6), who are tied with New York for the Eastern Conference lead, have won three consecutive games and six of their past seven. Their only loss in that stretch was a 72-66 loss at Phoenix on July 18. ... The Sun is coming off an 88-83 victory over Dallas on July 25. ... F/G DeWanna Bonner, who scored 32 points in the victory over Dallas, leads the Sun in scoring (18.8 points per game). ... F Alyssa Thomas is averaging 14.5 points per game and is second in the league in rebounding (9.6) and assists (8.0). Thomas had a franchise-record 16 assists in the victory over the Lynx on June 1. ... The Sun lead the WNBA with 8.2 steals per game. ... G Rebecca Allen (hip) is questionable.