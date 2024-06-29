2 p.m. Sunday at Chicago

TV, radio: BSN+, KFAN radio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here

Opening bell: The Lynx are coming off their first loss in seven regular season games at Dallas on Thursday. The Wings shot better and scored more points than any other Lynx opponent this season. The loss dropped the Lynx (13-4) to third in the WNBA, a game behind Connecticut. Chicago had a two-game winning streak snapped Thursday in Las Vegas against the surging Aces. Lynx star Napheesa Collier is coming off a 29-point, 11-rebound double-double, her second game of the season with more than 25 points and 10 or more rebounds. Bridget Carleton has scored in double figures in five of six games. Center Alanna Smith went 5-for-7 on threes in Dallas, her career record for threes made. The Sky, with big rookies Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese, lead the league in offensive rebounding at 11.2. The Lynx are last in the league in allowing offensive rebounds at 10.1.

Watch her: This will be the Lynx's first regular-season game against Reese, who was taken by the Sky with the seventh overall pick in the WNBA draft, the spot the Lynx traded down from. Thursday at Las Vegas, Reese had her ninth consecutive double-double, tying Candace Parker for the most consecutive double-doubles in one season. She and Collier are two of just four players averaging a double-double this season. Reese is averaging 30.5 minutes, 13.5 points, 11.1 rebounds and is shooting 40.9%.

Injuries: Lynx G/F Diamond Miller (knee) returned to action for the first time since May in Thursday's game in Dallas. Collier (right wrist) is listed as probable.

Forecast: The Lynx will need a rebound defensively from their performance in Dallas. One key will be better play on the defensive boards, a difficult task against one of the best rebounding teams in the league.