7 p.m. at Chicago • BSN Extra

Lynx update: The Lynx (13-15) and Sky are meeting for the first time since the season opener when the Sky won 77-66 on May 19 at Target Center. The Lynx are coming off a 76-66 loss to the Eastern Conference-leading New York Liberty on Friday at Target Center. That was the only home game for the Lynx in a seven-game stretch between July 27 and August 19. ... Napheesa Collier scored 18 points against New York on Friday in her return to the lineup after missing three games because of a sprained ankle. ... G Rachel Banham, who has missed eight games since suffering a fractured thumb on July 12, is probable. C Dorka Juhász (hamstring) is questionable.

Chicago update: The Sky (12-15), in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings, has a three-game winning streak — scoring 104 points in each of the victories. ... The Sky are coming off back-to-back victories over Dallas in Texas on Friday and Sunday. On Friday, the Sky made 14 of 24 three-point attempts to defeat the Wings, 104-89. The Sky made 11 of 26 three-pointers in a 104-96 victory on Sunday. ... Kahleah Copper (19.2 points per game) and Marina Mabrey (15.2 points per game) lead the Sky in scoring. Mabrey scored 32 on Sunday.