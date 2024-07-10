If their last win without the injured Napheesa Collier was gritty, this one was garish. If the Lynx offense a few days ago was hit-and-miss, Tuesday it was hit, hit, hit.

With Collier missing her second consecutive game because of a left foot injury, the Lynx streaked past the Sparks 82-67, winning their second game in a row.

It was a clinic in shooting, passing and sharing. Nine Lynx players had scored by the end of the first quarter. Minnesota shot 49.2% overall and made nine of 18 three-pointers.

The Lynx led 29-16 after one quarter, 51-35 by halftime and 72-51 after three.

Now 4-1 without Collier the past two years, the Lynx (16-6) got 16 points from Bridget Carleton, who shot 6-for-7 overall and made all four of her three-pointers. Dorka Juhász had 15 points. Kayla McBride scored 11. Cecilia Zandalasini scored 11 of the Lynx's 30 bench points.

Dearica Hamby scored 18 with eight rebounds for Los Angeles (5-17), which lost for the 10th time in 11 games. The Sparks made only three of 20 three-point attempts.

The first quarter was a study in ball movement and depth by the Lynx. On defense, Minnesota held Los Angeles to 5-for-15 shooting. On offense? Nine Lynx players scored in the quarter. Of those, 15 came from the starters — led by Juhász's five points — and 14 came from a bench led by Zandalasini's five points. The Lynx made two of four three-pointers, scored six points off Sparks turnovers and had assists on eight of 12 made shots.

The Sparks put a temporary lid on their turnovers and started chipping away at the Lynx lead in the second. Los Angeles pulled within 37-32 on Hamby's three with 4:14 left in the half. When Kia Nurse hit a free throw with 3:31 left, the Sparks were still within six.

But over the next 2½ minutes, the Lynx scored 10 in a row. An L.A. offensive foul became a put-back basket by Juhász. A Sparks miss became a McBride three. Another miss resulted in Carleton's three. Out of a timeout, Juhász scored again.

In all, Carleton and Juhász each had six second-quarter points. Minnesota finished the half on a 12-2 run to push its lead to 16 at halftime, with the Lynx shooting better than 54%, the Sparks under 38%.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.