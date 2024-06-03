Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

For three-plus quarters Sunday at Target Center, the Minnesota Lynx had traded runs with the Dallas Wings, the lead changing seven times, four ties.

And then, enough.

After the Lynx lead was trimmed to two by Arike Ogunbowale early in the fourth, the Lynx dialed up the defense and turned it into offense.

A 14-0 run started by Dorka Juhász, which included nine points from Napheesa Collier and some great play from backup point guard Olivia Époupa, turned a tight game into an 87-76 victory at Target Center.

The Lynx led by as many as 18 in the fourth quarter.

In less than five minutes, the Lynx took hold of the game, improving to 6-2 — their best start to the season since 2020 — and remaining in third place in the WNBA.

Collier finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds for the Lynx. Kayla McBride scored 25 points and made five of nine three-pointers. More importantly, she guarded Ogunbowale for much of the night. Entering the game as the WNBA's leading scorer (27.5), Ogunbowale scored 21 points but needed 17 shots to do it.

Perhaps the biggest surprise was Époupa's play. Little-used to this point, she finished the game with just four points and two assists. But her defense was a catalyst; she had four of the Lynx's seven fourth-quarter steals.

The Lynx stole the ball 15 times in the game, forced 28 Dallas turnovers overall and turned those into a 30-16 edge on points off turnovers.

Courtney Williams also scored 10 points for the Lynx.

Monique Billings had a 19-point, 15-rebound double-double for Dallas (3-4).

The first quarter was a study in contrasting styles.

The Lynx hit five of eight three-pointers — four players had at least one — and outscored the Wings 15-0 from outside the arc.

The Wings? Using their size — and 12 first-quarter points from Billings — Dallas amassed an 18-4 edge in points in the paint.

The second quarter featured a pair of 14-4 runs.

First, getting five points from Ogunbowale and four from Maddy Siegrist, Dallas opened the second 14-4 to take a 34-25 lead on Teaira McCowan's 4-footer with 4:41 left.

BOXSCORE: Lynx 87, Dallas 76

Then it was Minnesota's turn. Williams scored six and Collier two — including a baseline jumper with less than a second left in the half — to put the Lynx up 39-38 at the half.

The Lynx looked on the verge of taking control of the game after McBride hit a three-pointer to put the Lynx up seven with 4:31 left in the third quarter.

But then Williams fell and caught Wings guard Sevgi Uzun in the face with her foot. After review, it was upgraded to a flagrant foul. Complaining about the call, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was given a technical.

That resulted in a four-point Dallas play. After a Lynx miss, Ogunbowale drove for a score, a quick 6-0 run that brought the Wings within one.

The Lynx pushed the lead back to seven before a 5-2 end to the quarter brought the Lynx lead to four entering the fourth.