7 p.m. vs. Atlanta • BSN-Extra

Dream update: The Dream opened its second season under former Lynx guard Tanisha Wright with an 85-78 loss to the Dallas Wings on Saturday in Texas. Rhyne Howard, the WNBA Rookie of the Year last season, had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Dream, which has missed the playoffs the past four seasons. ... Atlanta was 14-22 last season after three consecutive seasons with single-digit victories. ... The Dream had a busy offseason — acquiring Allisha Gray from Dallas and Danielle Robinson from Indiana and trading Tiffany Hayes, who spent 10 seasons with Atlanta, to Connecticut. ... Atlanta re-signed former Hopkins standout Nia Coffey. Coffey, in her sixth WNBA season, scored three points Saturday. ... Robinson left Saturday's game midway through the second quarter with a knee injury and didn't return. Robinson and Monique Billings (ankle), who didn't play Saturday, are questionable.

Lynx update: The Lynx couldn't overcome one poor quarter in a season-opening, 77-66 loss to the Chicago Sky at Target Center on Friday. The Lynx led 24-22 after one quarter but were outscored, 22-3, by the Sky in the second quarter. The closest the Lynx got in the second half was nine points. The three points in one quarter were the fewest in franchise history. ... Napheesa Collier had 17 points, five rebounds and four blocks to pace the Lynx. ... Tiffany Mitchell scored seven points in her Lynx debut to surpass 2,000 points for her career. ... Rookie Diamond Miller had nine points and seven rebounds in her WNBA debut. ... Lindsay Allen (hamstring) is questionable. The Lynx have won six of the past seven meetings with Atlanta.