The Lynx will open the 2023 season on Friday, May 19, against the Chicago Sky.
The 40-game regular season ends Sept. 10 at Indiana.
The preseason and television broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.
The Lynx did not make the playoffs last season and have the No. 2 overall pick in April's draft.
LYNX 2023 SCHEDULE
May 19, Chicago, 7 p.m.
May 23, Atlanta, 7 p.m.
May 25, at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
May 28, at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
May 30, at Dallas, 7 p.m.
June 1, Connecticut, 7 p.m.
June 3, at Washington, 6 p.m.
June 7, at New York, 6 p.m.
June 9, Indiana, 7 p.m.
June 11, Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
June 16, at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
June 18, at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
June 20, at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
June 22, Connecticut, 7 p.m.
June 27, Seattle, 7 p.m.
June 29, at Seattle, 9 p.m.
July 1, at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
July 5, Indiana, 7 p.m.
July 7, Phoenix, 7 p.m.
July 9, Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
July 12, Dallas, noon
July 15, WNBA All-Star Game, site TBD
July 18, at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
July 20, Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
July 22, Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
July 26, Washington, 7 p.m.
July 30, at Connecticut, noon
Aug. 1, at Connecticut, 6 p.m.
Aug. 4, New York, 7 p.m.
Aug. 8, at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Aug. 10, at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Aug. 18, at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Aug. 20, Seattle, 6 p.m.
Aug. 22, Dallas, 8 p.m.
Aug. 24, at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26, New York, 7 p.m.
Aug. 29, at Washington, 6 p.m.
Sept. 2, Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3, Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Sept. 8, at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10, at Indiana, noon