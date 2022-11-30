Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Lynx will open the 2023 season on Friday, May 19, against the Chicago Sky.

The 40-game regular season ends Sept. 10 at Indiana.

The preseason and television broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Lynx did not make the playoffs last season and have the No. 2 overall pick in April's draft.

LYNX 2023 SCHEDULE

May 19, Chicago, 7 p.m.

May 23, Atlanta, 7 p.m.

May 25, at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

May 28, at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

May 30, at Dallas, 7 p.m.

June 1, Connecticut, 7 p.m.

June 3, at Washington, 6 p.m.

June 7, at New York, 6 p.m.

June 9, Indiana, 7 p.m.

June 11, Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

June 16, at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

June 18, at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

June 20, at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

June 22, Connecticut, 7 p.m.

June 27, Seattle, 7 p.m.

June 29, at Seattle, 9 p.m.

July 1, at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

July 5, Indiana, 7 p.m.

July 7, Phoenix, 7 p.m.

July 9, Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

July 12, Dallas, noon

July 15, WNBA All-Star Game, site TBD

July 18, at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

July 20, Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

July 22, Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

July 26, Washington, 7 p.m.

July 30, at Connecticut, noon

Aug. 1, at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Aug. 4, New York, 7 p.m.

Aug. 8, at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Aug. 10, at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Aug. 18, at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Aug. 20, Seattle, 6 p.m.

Aug. 22, Dallas, 8 p.m.

Aug. 24, at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Aug. 26, New York, 7 p.m.

Aug. 29, at Washington, 6 p.m.

Sept. 2, Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Sept. 3, Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Sept. 8, at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sept. 10, at Indiana, noon