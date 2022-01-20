Minnesota lost 2,000 jobs in December, the first monthly drop in jobs it has recorded in a year as the omicron variant began picking up speed.

But officials at the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), which released the numbers today, noted that the decline came after a big jump in November.

"Today's jobs report is a reminder that economic progress in these times is not a straight line," DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement.

The November numbers were revised upward by 5,000 to 13,600 jobs added, which made it the largest single month of growth since March.

At the same, a separate survey showed that the state's unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point last month to 3.1%, which is the lowest it's been since 2019.

The lower unemployment rate was due to people finding jobs while Minnesota's labor force participation rate held steady at 67.7%.

By comparison, the U.S. unemployment rate was 3.9% in December.

The last time the state logged a loss of jobs in a month was in December 2020, when the state had put restrictions back in place on restaurants and other businesses. That month the state lost 52,800 jobs.

Since then, Minnesota had been steadily adding jobs back, though at different paces throughout 2021. The state has now recovered about 74% of the jobs it lost since the beginning of the pandemic.

In December, job losses were led by professional and business services with 1,800 jobs, followed by manufacturing and financial activities with 900 jobs each, trade and transportation with 800 jobs, and leisure and hospitality with 600 jobs.

Those were partially offset by gains in education and health services of 1,800 jobs, other services of 400 jobs, in information and construction, which both gained 300 jobs, and in government which added 200 jobs.