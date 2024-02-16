Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Buffalo Sabres (23-26-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-23-5, sixth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild will try to keep a four-game win streak going when they host the Buffalo Sabres.

Minnesota has a 25-23-5 record overall and a 13-11-3 record on its home ice. The Wild have committed 240 total penalties (4.5 per game) to rank fourth in NHL play.

Buffalo is 11-11-3 on the road and 23-26-4 overall. The Sabres have a 23-5-2 record when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Sabres won 3-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mats Zuccarello has nine goals and 31 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has scored eight goals with six assists over the past 10 games.

Casey Mittelstadt has 12 goals and 32 assists for the Sabres. John-Jason Peterka has scored six goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Sabres: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, four penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Pat Maroon: out (back), Marcus Foligno: out (lower body).

Sabres: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: day to day (lower-body), Mattias Samuelsson: out for season (upper body), Owen Power: out (upper body), Jack Quinn: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.