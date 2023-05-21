Minnesota lawmakers sent a sweeping $3 billion tax bill to the governor's desk on Sunday and were racing to finish other priorities ahead of their Monday adjournment deadline.

The DFL-controlled Minnesota Senate voted along party lines Sunday to pass the tax bill that includes one-time rebates, a credit for low-income families and higher taxes for some Minnesotans.

"This is a really good bill," Sen. Heather Gustafson, DFL-Vadnais Heights, said. "It's going to help out seniors. It's going to help out charities. It's going to help out families and children."

A transportation funding bill that includes a gas tax increase was also being debated by the House and set to go before the Senate.

Under the tax bill, single Minnesotans who make up to $75,000 a year can get a one-time refundable tax credit of $260, while married joint filers who earn up to $150,000 annually get $520. Families with children could get $260 per dependent, up to three children, for a maximum of $1,300.

The bill also exempts more Minnesotans from the state's tax on Social Security. Couples earning up to $100,000 annually in federal adjusted gross income will be fully exempt from the tax, as will single filers making up to $78,000.

The rebate checks are smaller than the $1,000 for individuals and $2,000 for married couples that Gov. Tim Walz initially proposed. The Social Security tax cut also falls short of the full elimination that some Democrats and Republicans had called for.

"You did not deliver on that promise," Sen. Bill Weber, R-Luverne, said of the Social Security income tax elimination. "You got rid of part of it, but certainly not all of it."

A new child tax credit of $1,750 per dependent is a centerpiece of the bill.

The credit, which will start phasing out at $35,000 in annual income for couples, is expected to reduce childhood poverty in Minnesota by more than a third, according to an estimate from the Columbia University Center on Poverty and Social Policy.

"Gov. Walz, after the last election, committed to reducing and eliminating childhood poverty in the state of Minnesota, and one of the most visionary and significant measures to address that and start down that road is contained in this tax bill," said Sen. Matt Klein, DFL-Mendota Heights.

Democrats' tax bill also includes a slew of tax increases that will raise $1 billion in new revenue in the next two years and another $1.2 billion in the following two years. The bill conforms to a federal provision that taxes some profits from corporations with business overseas and changes itemized deductions for higher-income earners, among other things.

More tax increases were included in the transportation funding bill being debated by the House on Sunday afternoon. Democrats' transportation bill would raise the gas tax by indexing it to inflation, increase the metro area sales tax to fund transit projects and create a 50-cent fee on deliveries over $100.

DFL legislators were seeking to fix the state's roads, bridges and public transit systems.

Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, blasted Democrats for raising taxes when the state has a $17.5 billion surplus.

"The tax increases, the costs that are going to impact your family, are going to negate any sort of credit that you are going to get," Johnson said. "Life is going to become more expensive for you going forward."

More work remains

Heading into the final day of the legislative session, lawmakers still have much left to do.

Legislative leaders struck a deal Saturday to devote $2.6 billion in funding toward infrastructure — borrowing $1.5 billion and spending $1.1 billion. Neither the House nor the Senate has taken up those bills yet.

They also agreed to send $300 million to distressed nursing homes, another measure that hadn't yet been voted on.

During a news conference Sunday, Walz said he was confident the Legislature would finish its work before the deadline. He called this year's session "the most successful legislative session, certainly in many of our lifetimes."

"We're going to get this all done," Walz said.