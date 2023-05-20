Minnesota lawmakers struck a last-minute deal to devote $2.6 billion to infrastructure projects, with an increase in aid for nursing homes.

An agreement signed by legislative leaders includes $1.5 billion of borrowing and more than $1.1 billion in cash for construction and repair projects across the state. It commits $300 million to distressed nursing homes, all or a portion of which could alternatively be used for other capital projects as GOP lawmakers see fit.

The deal also aims to end the session on time. A document, signed by the four caucus leaders, states, "We all agree to a timely and efficient conclusion to [the] end of the 2023 legislative session."

For months, the fate of an infrastructure borrowing package — which supports roads, bridges, water systems and other local needs — has remained uncertain. Unlike other bills at the state Capitol, it needs a three-fifths supermajority vote to pass, meaning some Republicans must support it.

Senate Republicans previously blocked an infrastructure package of $1.5 billion in borrowing and nearly $400 million in cash, saying they wanted it to be paired with tax breaks.

As Monday's legislative deadline approaches, Democrats had planned to sidestep the need for a bipartisan vote. They shifted from the usual borrowing approach to proposing an all-cash bill of $1.3 billion that left out many infrastructure projects Minnesota communities had sought. They said they would pass another $1 billion in cash next year.

But pressure continued to mount for more money this year. The Legislature has failed to pass a major construction package since 2020, and cities and construction industry groups stressed that Minnesota needs to go big.

"We genuinely understand your frustrations this session," Brian Holmer, president of the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, wrote in a letter to Senate Republicans on Wednesday. "Nonetheless, it is time to focus on what you can deliver for your districts. Passing a bonding bill means clean water, safe roads, housing opportunities, economic development, and good-paying jobs in your communities."

The new infrastructure agreement builds on the borrowing and cash bills that the House passed earlier in the session, which Senate Republicans had blocked.

House and Senate Republican caucuses would each receive $100 million more in cash to dedicate to known and vetted projects, the agreement states. They could also use that money to bump up figures for projects that had previously been listed in the smaller cash bill. Gov. Tim Walz and the House and Senate Democrats would each get $30 million more for their priorities.

The last-minute effort to boost infrastructure spending is tied to Democrats' goal of ending the session by the Monday deadline, avoiding the need for a special session. Part of the agreement states lawmakers will stick to "reasonable timeframes" on all remaining debates, and won't amend the infrastructure agreement.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.