Minnesota is on the cusp of joining nearly two dozen other states that have legalized recreational marijuana for adults.

The DFL-controlled House will vote on the marijuana bill Monday. Democrats who control the Senate by a one-seat margin are scheduled to vote on the measure Friday.

"This is a historic day for Minnesotans who have been waiting for cannabis legalization for many, many years. We're going to get the job done," said state Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, the House bill's sponsor.

If approved, the House and Senate bills contain some differences that will have to be reconciled in a conference committee. The final compromise bill would then need one last vote before heading to DFL Gov. Tim Walz, who supports legalizing marijuana.

State lawmakers face a May 22 deadline to finish all their work.

House Democrats previously passed a marijuana legalization bill in 2021, but Republicans who controlled the Senate at the time refused to act on the measure.

Republicans in the House expressed reservations about the marijuana bill during a news conference Monday morning, but some members said they would vote for it.

"I myself will be supporting the bill on the floor today," said Rep. Nolan West, R-Blaine, adding that Democrats have adopted his recommendations to lower possession limits and give law enforcement more funding for drug recognition experts who can spot impaired drivers.

Rep. Kristin Robbins, R-Maple Grove, said she would vote against the bill. She's concerned that high-potency marijuana products could negatively affect young people's health, and that allowing Minnesotans to grow their own marijuana at home could encourage black-market activity.

"We need to take our time," Robbins said. "Minnesota is not ready for this."

Both the House and Senate bills would allow Minnesotans 21 and older to buy up to two ounces of cannabis flower, eight grams of concentrate and 800 milligrams worth of edible products at one time. Adults could also grow up to eight cannabis plants at home.

The amount of consumable marijuana that could be possessed at home is still under debate, as is the rate at which cannabis products would be taxed. The House bill imposes a private possession limit of 1½ pounds, while the Senate caps it at 2 pounds.

House Democrats have proposed an 8% gross receipts tax on cannabis products over the next four years, while Senate Democrats recently increased their proposed tax to 10%.

"We're going to have a good discussion about that in conference," Stephenson said, adding that House Democrats prefer a lower tax rate.

A new state agency would be established to oversee the licensing of recreational and medical marijuana businesses.

Stephenson estimates it would take up to a year, or more, to set up the regulatory structure before commercial sales would begin. But he said marijuana use would no longer be illegal starting this summer, and home growing would also be allowed then.

"It will be a while before Minnesotans can expect to see a dispensary open up," Stephenson said.