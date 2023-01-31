Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A bill to allow unauthorized immigrants to obtain a driver's license without showing proof of legal residence was passed by the Minnesota House of Representatives on Monday.

The "Driver's Licenses for All" bill passed in the House by a vote of 69-60.

Advocates have said the law prohibiting unauthorized immigrants from acquiring driver's licenses poses a safety issue for those who live in fear that a routine traffic stop could lead to deportation.

Some Republican opponents previously said they are concerned that driver's licenses would be used for voter fraud or to fraudulently sign up for government benefits.

The bill was co-led by Rep. Aisha Gomez, DFL-Minneapolis, and Rep. Maria Isa Pérez-Vega, DFL-St. Paul.

Organizations rallied at the Capitol on Monday to show support for the bill, including Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota, Unidos MN, COPAL MN and more.

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan tweeted her support of the bill's passing Monday night.

"Ensuring all drivers in our state are licensed and carry insurance makes our roads safer for *everyone* in Minnesota," Flanagan said. "It's the right thing to do."

The mandate that Minnesotans show proof of residency for a driver's license started in 2003 under former Gov. Tim Pawlenty. The bill now heads to the state Senate.