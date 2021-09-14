The Minnesota House DFL caucus voted Tuesday night to expel embattled state Rep. John Thompson from its ranks amid past domestic violence accusations and questions about his residency.

The move isolates Thompson and leaves him without access to DFL legislative staff and resources. House leaders also reiterated calls for Thompson to resign from the Legislature.

"Rep. Thompson's actions, credible reports of abuse and misconduct, and his failure to take responsibility remain unacceptable for a member of the Minnesota House," House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Majority Leader Ryan Winkler said in a joint statement.

Thompson, a St. Paul Democrat, was embroiled in a series of controversies over the summer. He accused a St. Paul police sergeant who pulled him over for driving without a front license plate of racially profiling him.

Thompson, who was cited for driving under suspension, presented a Wisconsin license at the time of the stop, raising questions about whether he lives in the legislative district he represents.

Soon after, details of past domestic abuse accusations against Thompson surfaced.

The allegations detailed in public records related to police calls described multiple cases of alleged choking and punching by Thompson, at times in front of children, in three cities between 2003 and 2011.

Thompson has denied the allegations.

Thompson also faced criticism for a profanity-laced appearance at a Black Lives Matter protest outside the home of Minneapolis Police Federation President Bob Kroll last year. Video of the event captured Thompson and others beating piñata effigies of Kroll and his wife, a Twin Cities journalist.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle and Gov. Tim Walz have called for Thompson's resignation but he has refused.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, he reiterated his desire to serve his district.

"I love representing my community. I am an Eastsider," Thompson wrote.

