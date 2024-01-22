Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Washington Capitals (22-16-6, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (20-21-5, seventh in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Washington Capitals after Kirill Kaprizov recorded a hat trick in the Wild's 5-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Minnesota has a 20-21-5 record overall and an 11-9-3 record on its home ice. The Wild have a 17-8-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

Washington has a 22-16-6 record overall and a 9-9-2 record on the road. The Capitals have gone 16-1-3 in games they score at least three goals.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Capitals won 3-2 in a shootout in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaprizov has 18 goals and 24 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

John Carlson has three goals and 23 assists for the Capitals. T.J. Oshie has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Capitals: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Frederick Gaudreau: day to day (upper body), Connor Dewar: out (lower body), Vinni Lettieri: out (lower body), Marc-Andre Fleury: day to day (upper body).

Capitals: Rasmus Sandin: out (upper-body), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Sonny Milano: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.