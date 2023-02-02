Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Orlando Magic (20-32, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (28-26, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Orlando Magic following the Minnesota Timberwolves' 119-114 overtime win against the Golden State Warriors.

The Timberwolves are 19-11 on their home court. Minnesota ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 14.7 fast break points per game led by Anthony Edwards averaging 3.4.

The Magic are 7-19 in road games. Orlando is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Wendell Carter Jr. averaging 2.1.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won 126-108 in the last matchup on Nov. 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: D'Angelo Russell is averaging 17.8 points and 6.2 assists for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 27.5 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Paolo Banchero is averaging 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 19 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 116.7 points, 41.2 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Magic: 4-6, averaging 113.1 points, 40.8 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Bryn Forbes: out (ankle), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Rudy Gobert: out (groin), Jordan McLaughlin: out (calf).

Magic: Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.