Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -11.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Oklahoma City Thunder in the season opener.

Minnesota finished 46-36 overall and 12-4 in Northwest Division action a season ago. The Timberwolves averaged 115.9 points per game last season, 47.6 in the paint, 19.7 off of turnovers and 15.2 on fast breaks.

Oklahoma City went 24-58 overall and 17-35 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Thunder averaged 22.2 assists per game on 38.3 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.