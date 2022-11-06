Tap the bookmark to save this article.

New York Knicks (4-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (5-5, 10th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York faces Minnesota for a non-conference matchup.

Minnesota went 2-4 overall a season ago while going 26-15 at home. The Timberwolves averaged 109.2 points per game last season, 39.7 in the paint, 18.3 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.

New York finished 22-30 in Eastern Conference action and 20-21 on the road a season ago. The Knicks allowed opponents to score 106.6 points per game and shoot 44.7% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Rudy Gobert: out (health and safety protocols).

Knicks: Quentin Grimes: day to day (foot), Mitchell Robinson: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.