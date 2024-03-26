Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Detroit Pistons (12-60, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (49-22, third in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will look for its 50th victory of the season when the Timberwolves play the Detroit Pistons.

The Timberwolves have gone 25-9 at home. Minnesota is fifth in the league with 34.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 9.2.

The Pistons have gone 5-29 away from home. Detroit has a 1-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Timberwolves are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Pistons allow to opponents. The Pistons are shooting 46.7% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 44.8% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won the last matchup 124-117 on Jan. 18, with Anthony Edwards scoring 27 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 26.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Timberwolves. Naz Reid is averaging 16.7 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Cade Cunningham is scoring 22.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Pistons. Marcus Sasser is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 112.6 points, 42.5 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 104.6 points, 47.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (knee).

Pistons: Cade Cunningham: day to day (knee), Stanley Umude: day to day (ankle), Ausar Thompson: out for season (illness), Isaiah Stewart: out for season (hamstring), Simone Fontecchio: day to day (toe), Quentin Grimes: day to day (knee), Taj Gibson: day to day (hamstring), Jalen Duren: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.