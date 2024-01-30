Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Dallas Mavericks (26-21, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (33-14, first in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Minnesota Timberwolves after Luka Doncic scored 45 points in the Mavericks' 131-129 victory against the Orlando Magic.

The Timberwolves are 22-8 in Western Conference games. Minnesota ranks fourth in the league with 34.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 9.1.

The Mavericks are 18-17 in Western Conference play. Dallas is 13-14 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Timberwolves score 112.9 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 118.6 the Mavericks give up. The Mavericks average 15.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 11.6 per game the Timberwolves allow.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 8 the Mavericks won 115-108 led by 35 points from Kyrie Irving, while Anthony Edwards scored 36 points for the Timberwolves.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 25.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 25.6 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Doncic is averaging 34.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.6 assists for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 112.2 points, 41.6 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 118.7 points, 38.6 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.2 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Mike Conley: out (hamstring), Jaylen Clark: out (achilles).

Mavericks: Kyrie Irving: out (thumb), Dante Exum: out (knee), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (wrist), Dwight Powell: day to day (eye).

