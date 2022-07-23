Connecticut Sun (18-9, 11-5 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (10-18, 6-8 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut visits the Minnesota Lynx after DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points in the Sun's 94-84 win over the Minnesota Lynx.

The Lynx have gone 6-9 in home games. Minnesota is 6-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Sun are 9-5 on the road. Connecticut ranks fourth in the WNBA with 36.0 rebounds per game. Jonquel Jones paces the Sun with 9.2.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Sun won 94-84 in the last matchup on July 23. Bonner led the Sun with 20 points, and Aerial Powers led the Lynx with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rachel Banham averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lynx, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Sylvia Fowles is averaging 14.7 points and 9.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Alyssa Thomas is averaging 12.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sun. Courtney Williams is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 5-5, averaging 87.8 points, 40.4 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Sun: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.