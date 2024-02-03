Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Houston Rockets (23-25, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (34-15, second in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays Houston in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Timberwolves are 23-8 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is 13-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

The Rockets have gone 16-12 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is fourth in the Western Conference giving up just 112.3 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Timberwolves average 113.0 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 112.3 the Rockets give up. The Rockets average 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than the Timberwolves give up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won 122-95 in the last matchup on Jan. 6. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 24 points, and Jalen Green led the Rockets with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 25.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 26.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Alperen Sengun is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Rockets. Cam Whitmore is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 112.4 points, 41.3 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points per game.

Rockets: 4-6, averaging 118.5 points, 46.8 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles).

Rockets: Tari Eason: out (leg), Steven Adams: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.