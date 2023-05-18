Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Lynx host the Chicago Sky in the season opener.

Minnesota went 14-22 overall with a 7-11 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Lynx averaged 82.4 points per game last season, 15.2 from the free throw line and 20.4 from 3-point range.

Chicago finished 12-6 on the road and 26-10 overall a season ago. The Sky averaged 86.3 points per game while shooting 48.1% from the field and 34.5% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Sky: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.