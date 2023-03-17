Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Boston Bruins (51-11-5, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (39-21-8, second in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Boston Bruins after Ryan Hartman scored two goals in the Wild's 8-5 win against the St. Louis Blues.

Minnesota is 21-10-3 at home and 39-21-8 overall. The Wild are 15-6-3 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Boston is 51-11-5 overall and 24-8-2 on the road. The Bruins have gone 12-5-2 in games decided by one goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Bruins won 4-3 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 39 goals and 35 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has scored three goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 46 goals and 43 assists for the Bruins. Dmitry Orlov has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-0-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Bruins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Marcus Foligno: day to day (lower body), Gustav Nyquist: out (shoulder), Jake Middleton: day to day (illness), Brandon Duhaime: day to day (head), Jonas Brodin: out (lower body), Kirill Kaprizov: out (lower body).

Bruins: Nick Foligno: out (lower-body), Brandon Carlo: day to day (undisclosed), Derek Forbort: day to day (lower body), Taylor Hall: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.