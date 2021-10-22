Anaheim Ducks (2-3-0, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Minnesota Wild (3-0-0, third in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -268, Ducks +213; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit Minnesota after the Wild knocked off Winnipeg 6-5 in overtime.

Minnesota finished 35-16-5 overall with a 21-5-2 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Wild scored 29 power play goals on 165 power play opportunities last season.

Anaheim finished 17-30-9 overall a season ago while going 11-12-5 on the road. The Ducks scored 124 total goals last season while collecting 200 assists.

In their last meeting on Oct. 15, Minnesota won 2-1.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.